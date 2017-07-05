Police seeking suspects in Boise car theft

Surveillance photos of a man and woman believed to have stolen a car from outside a Boise dollar store. (Photo: Boise Police Dept.)

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a set of car keys from behind a cash register at a store, then stealing the car

The Boise Police Department released several surveillance photos of a man and a woman. Investigators say the pair walked a dollar store at Fairview and Curtis around noon on Wednesday. The man walked behind the cash register and took a set of car keys, before the pair left the store.

Later, the owner of the keys noticed they were missing, then walked outside to find the car missing as well.

Police say the suspects are described as a white man, approximately six feet tall, with short brown hair and facial hair, and visible tattoos on both arms; and a white woman, approximately five feet, five inches tall, with long dark hair worn in a bun. She appears to have large, visible tattoos on her upper back and chest.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call crime stoppers at 343-COPS.

© 2017 KTVB-TV