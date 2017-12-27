KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Police seek occupants of car that crashed on I-84 near Eagle Road

KTVB , KTVB 7:17 PM. MST December 27, 2017

EAGLE - Idaho State Police are looking for the occupants of a car that crashed Wednesday on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road.

Police said a gold 2001 Honda Civic hit the center median at around 4:01 p.m. on eastbound I-84 at milepost 46.

Witnesses said they saw a 1990s two-toned light and dark blue Chevrolet pickup stop at the crash, The Honda's occupants fled shortly after the pickup left.

Police ask the pickup's driver to call dispatch at  (208) 846-7550 with any information about the people in the car who fled.

 


 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories