Police seek occupants of car that crashed on I-84 near Eagle Road

Idaho State Police car (Photo: KREM)

EAGLE - Idaho State Police are looking for the occupants of a car that crashed Wednesday on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road.

Police said a gold 2001 Honda Civic hit the center median at around 4:01 p.m. on eastbound I-84 at milepost 46.

Witnesses said they saw a 1990s two-toned light and dark blue Chevrolet pickup stop at the crash, The Honda's occupants fled shortly after the pickup left.

Police ask the pickup's driver to call dispatch at (208) 846-7550 with any information about the people in the car who fled.





© 2017 KTVB-TV