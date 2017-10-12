Police searching for missing Nampa teen

Heather Nicole Henderson (Photo: Nampa Police)

NAMPA -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a young Nampa woman who went missing two weeks ago.

Heather Nicole Henderson, 18, was last seen near a Caldwell park Sept. 28.

Police say Henderson is mentally disabled, although her cognitive delays might not be obvious unless a person is speaking to her.

She is described as 5'3" and less than a 100 pounds, with blue eyes and medium-length brown hair that she typically wears down. Henderson has glasses and was last seen wearing an orange Boise State sweatshirt with a large blue "B."

Police say Henderson also has a tattoo of a frog on her stomach.

Anyone who sees the missing 18-year-old or has any information about her location is asked to call Nampa Police at 208-465-2257.



