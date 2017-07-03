Police searching for missing Boise teen

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help finding missing Boise teenager.
16-year-old Jakub was last seen at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Overland Road and Penninger Drive. Police say Jakub told family members he was going for a walk, and hasn't been seen since.
Jakub is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 377-6790.
