Police searching for missing Boise teen

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help finding missing Boise teenager.

16-year-old Jakub was last seen at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Overland Road and Penninger Drive. Police say Jakub told family members he was going for a walk, and hasn't been seen since.

Jakub is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 377-6790.

