BOISE - Boise Police officers are responding to a report of possible shots fired in the area of Ustick Road and McKinney Street.

Police spokesman Ryan Larrondo says officers were called to a residence around 9:30 a.m. for a welfare check. He said at about 12:40 p.m. that one person had been "detained," but declined to give further details.

Larrondo said police are still investigating whether anyone shot a gun.

Dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital, and there are no reports of injuries.

Three Boise schools were put into lockdown for about 12 minutes this morning, according to Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar. Those schools include Morley Nelson Elementary, Fairmont Junior High and Mountain View Elementary. He says the schools are safe and secure, and classes are going on as scheduled.

Police are urging people to stay out of this area as officers continue to investigate. There are roads blocked around the scene including Ustick Road.

Our photographer on scene says there is a MRAP and SWAT team in the area. We are working to gather more information about this incident and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

