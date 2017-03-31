Police: No serious injuries in S. Idaho school bus crash

School bus (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Authorities say no one sustained serious injuries when the driver of a school bus filled with elementary students failed to yield at a stop sign in south-central Idaho and was struck by an SUV.

Twin Falls Police Lt. John Wilson says the bus driver received a citation for failure to yield following the crash at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Wilson says the bus had more than 20 students and some complained of pain. Paramedics examined the children but determined none needed to be transported to a hospital.

Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner says students were given the opportunity to call their parents after arriving at Lincoln Elementary school.

Wilson says the school bus was southbound when the driver failed to yield at an intersection where the speed limit for cross traffic is 50 mph.

