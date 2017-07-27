Police looking for missing Boise man

Police are looking for a missing man named Robert who was last seen at a business on Federal Way Wednesday evening. (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE - Police are asking for any information about a man who went missing on Wednesday.

The man, named Robert, was last seen at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a business near the intersection of Federal Way and South Findley Avenue.

A vehicle Robert was driving was found at the business, but he has not been located, police said.

The man's employer told police that Robert hadn't been feeling well lately, and is concerned for him.

Robert is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weiging approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, long brown hair and a long brown beard. He has "sleave" tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt t-shirt and pants.

Anyone with any information about where he may be is asked to contact police by calling non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

© 2017 KTVB-TV