Police looking for missing 21-year-old Caldwell woman

Heidi Roseanna Holford (Photo: Courtesy of Teara Holford)

CALDWELL -- Police are searching for a young Caldwell woman who disappeared after leaving work a week ago.

Heidi Roseanna Holford, 21, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept 1 when she left the Nampa Inn and Suites, where she is an employee.

The woman's mother, Teara Holford, said Holford left in the middle of her shift with a man.

"She left willingly with this person, she wasn't forced away," she said.

But Teara Holford said it was unlike her daughter to go so long with out contacting anyone, and is now fearing the worst.

"I haven't hardly slept at all," she said. "I just want her found before it's too late."

Police say they believe the missing woman is still in the Canyon County area. Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is urged to contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-455-3115.

