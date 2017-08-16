(Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Settlers Canal in Boise Wednesday morning.

The body was recovered from the canal at 11:30 a.m. by the Boise Fire dive team.

Authorities are still gathered at the canal alongside Garden Street, near the Connector.

The man's name and how he died have not yet been released. Police have also not said how long the body had been been in the water.

