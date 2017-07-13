Police investigating fire at Weiser playground

Police are investigating after a playground in Weiser's Memorial Park caught fire early Thursday morning. (Photo: Weiser City Fire & Rescue)

WEISER - Police in Weiser are investigating a fire at a local playground.

The fire department was dispatch at 4:52 a.m. to a fire at Memorial Park.

Weiser City Fire and Rescue posted nine photos of the fire on their Facebook page.





Few other details about the fire are available at this time.

KTVB reported that this same park also caught fire last August with crews saying it took them some time to put out all of the flames in the sawdust, a material that is used to provide a soft surface for children.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Weiser Police Department.

