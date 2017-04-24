Police investigating after arsonists smash windows, set fires in Payette

Police are investigating an arson fire at the A&W restaurant in Payette. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

PAYETTE -- Police are searching for suspects after someone intentionally started fires at two homes and a restaurant in Payette early Monday morning.

Payette Police Chief Mark Clark said the first fire was reported at 12:30 a.m. a house in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue North.

Clark said the homeowner went outside to find a person pouring gasoline on the outside of the house. When the homeowner confronted the person, he ran away, Clark said.

As police and fire were responding to that incident, dispatchers received another report of a fire, this time at the A&W restaurant on Main Street.

A passerby had called police after spotting flames, Clark said. Officers arrived to find that someone had thrown a brick through the window of the business, then set it on fire.

Hours later, the arsonists set fire to a pickup truck parked outside a house in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue South, the chief said. By the time firefighters arrived at about 5:05 a.m., the pickup was fully engulfed.

Clark said the culprits had again used a brick to break the truck's window before starting the fire.

Payette Police believe the fires are all connected, and that more than one person was involved in setting them.

A fourth incident - in which a brick was thrown through the window of a Center Avenue but no fire was set - is also believed to be connected to the crime spree, Clark said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released a description of the suspects. Anyone with information about the fires or any suspects should contact Payette Police.

