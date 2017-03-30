ISP: Fatal crash being investigated on I-84 near Vista

BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating what they said was a fatal crash that happened Thursday night on Interstate 84.
The crash happened on westbound I-84 at mile marker 53, near Vista Avenue.
All westbound lanes of I-84 are blocked from the Orchard Street exit to the Vista exit.
ISP said traffic control is in place and that drivers should expect delays.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs