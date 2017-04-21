Police identify Caldwell man killed in Farmway Road collision

Fatal Farmway crash (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- One man was killed and a teenage boy was hospitalized after a collision in Canyon County Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Homedale and Farmway roads in Caldwell.

Idaho State Police says a 15-year-old from Caldwell was headed west on Homedale Road in a white Ford Expedition when he failed to stop at the stop sign. The SUV continued into the intersection, where it was hit by a southbound red Pontiac Sunfire driven by 29-year-old Angel Camacho-Gonzalez.

The impact caused the Pontiac to roll, coming to a stop on its roof, with debris and pieces of wreckage scattered around it. The SUV, which has a smashed front end, careened off the road into a field next to the intersection.

Camacho-Gonzalez died at the scene.

The teen was taken by ambulance to West Valley Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash blocked the intersection for four hours.

Friday's wreck marks the second deadly collision at that intersection in a month. Three children - ages 3, 9, and 12 - died earlier in April the van they were riding in ran a stop sign and was struck by a pickup.

Trooper Connor Oberst said it was "crucially important" for drivers to pay attention to stop signs and look both ways, even in rural areas of the county where there is not heavy traffic.

"It seems to be a bad intersection for people," Oberst said. "Especially when you're on the back county roads like this, there's not a lot of enforcement, not as many traffic signals, so it's really on the responsibility of a driver to make sure when they're entering an intersection, one, it's safe to proceed through that and two, if they have a stop sign, that they have to yield to the traffic that doesn't."

© 2017 KTVB-TV