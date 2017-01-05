Police escort Corporal Kevin Holtry to Boise Airport

(Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise Police and other law enforcement escorted Corporal Kevin Holtry from Saint Alphonsus to the Jackson's Jet Center at the Boise Airport this morning.

Holtry was shot in November while searching for a suspect on the Boise Bench.

During a news conference on Monday Holtry announced that the injuries he suffered in the shooting left him paralyzed. His left leg above the knee was also amputated.

He was taken by ambulance to a plane, and then be flown to Denver, Colorado where he will receive further treatment at a specialty center which could take months.

The escort lasted about 30 minutes. His route to the airport was lined with well-wishers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency responders.

