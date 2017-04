A railroad crossing sign off of Route 95 in Idaho. (Photo: Visions of America / Contributor)

NAMPA - Nampa Police say the intersection of N. Sugar Street and 11th Avenue North will be closed for 4 to 6 hours after a car hit a parked train. The information was sent out in a tweet this morning.

According to dispatch, the accident happened around 9:15 a.m.

There are no injuries to report.

Police are investigating.

© 2017 KTVB-TV