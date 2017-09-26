Police: Avoid Kuna neighborhood because of man with gun

KUNA - Police were asking residents in a Kuna neighborhood to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as officers tried to resolve a situation involving a man with a gun.
In a Tweet sent at around 3:25 p.m., the Ada County Sheriff's Office said police were in the 200 block of East Black Hawk Drive, where a man was in a car and armed with a gun.
The man was threatening to harm himself, and police were talking to the man.
People were being asked to avoid the neighborhood.
This is s developing story, and KTVB is en route to the scene. Check back for updates.
