Planned Parenthood suing Stanton Health Care for harassment

MERIDIAN - Two women’s health clinics are headed for a legal battle over alleged actions outside of their locations in Meridian.

Planned Parenthood is suing Stanton Health Care, claiming that Stanton employees and volunteers have been harassing Planned Parenthood patients and employees.

“Patients have the right to seek health care that they choose to seek and are not and should not be approached in their vehicle by people who are trying to dissuade them from going into a Planned Parenthood health center,” Rebecca Poedy, chief operating officer of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands, said.

Poedy said this has been going on for the past year. She said Stanton has had their mobile RV clinic in the parking lot of the business development where the Meridian Planned Parenthood clinic is located.

Stanton has also purchased property in the same development to build its own clinic. Poedy said that’s fine, but the problem is the parking lot is considered common area in the business development, and said Stanton is violating the rules.

"If Brandi Swindell [founder and CEO of Stanton Health Care] wants to operate her crisis pregnancy centers legally like the rest of us have done, she needs to build her building and conduct business out of her building,” Poedy said. “But parking the RV in the parking area and having volunteers and staff protesting and sort of standing in the parking lot with signs and approaching patients and communicating with staff is considered harassment."

Swindell denies any harassment has taken place, saying that type of behavior is not tolerated.

"Planned Parenthood is making these false accusations that we are somehow intimidating women,” Swindell said. “Who? When? Where? Name one situation. In their lawsuit, they don't even list any example.of any type of situation of intimidation or harassment.”

She said the lawsuit doesn’t even say it’s Stanton directly harassing Planned Parenthood patients and employees, that it cites other people invited by Stanton.

The lawsuit reads in part, “certain individuals, believed to be invitees of Defendant, have been present on common area, not within the limited purposes related to the operation of the business center, but rather to protest, harass plaintiff’s staff and patients, or to promote services offered by defendant’s parked van/mobile home.”

Swindell said Stanton does not allow any of that, even if it lines up with its pro-life beliefs.



"We have very strict policies on who can be on our property, we have very strict policies on code of conduct,” she said. “In fact, we have a very strict policy that the team on our mobile don't even go out and interact with the women.”

Swindell said Planned Parenthood is actually restricting Stanton.

"To have Stanton Health Care out there, a reputable, life-affirming nonprofit clinic that doesn't charge for any of our services that's simply there and accessible if women so choose to come to our center, if women choose not to get an abortion, well Planned parenthood is losing business and they make it very clear in this lawsuit that they see us as a competitor, and that's what this is about."



Poedy said this lawsuit has nothing to do with trying to stop Stanton Health Care from doing business.



“At Planned Parenthood, our goal and what we work to achieve every day is to simply make sure that women and families receive high-quality care they need,” she said. “In a safe, respectful environment, in a non-threatening environment and patient care is making sure women and teens have safe compassionate care.”

