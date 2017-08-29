Pickup, school bus collide near West Junior High

bus crash (Photo: Lynda Adams)

BOISE -- Police and paramedics are on scene at a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Boise Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:32 p.m. on Trabuco Avenue, very near West Junior High.

Children were on the bus at the time, dispatchers say.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said no one was hurt. The students onboard were en route from Borah High to Dennis Technical Education Center when the pickup rear-ended the bus, he said.

KTVB is en route. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV