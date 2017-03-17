Pickup flips on I-84 in Nampa during rush hour

A pickup flipped on Interstate 84 after three vehicles collided during rush hour traffic in Nampa. (Photo: Image from ACHD traffic camera)

NAMPA - A pickup flipped on Interstate 84 on Friday after three vehicles collided during rush hour traffic in Nampa.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash at the Garrity Boulevard overpass just after 5 p.m.

ISP said Alexandria Cowles, 19 of Nampa, driving west in a 2013 Volkswagen Bug and didn't slow for traffic that was stopped in the area.

Cowles rear-ended a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Brian Cate, 44 of Boise.

Cate's pickup was pushed into a 2012 Honda Accord, driven by Frank Towell, 75 of Caldwell.

The pickup overturned and landed on its top.

A passenger in Towell's car was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa.

All the vehicles' occupants were wearing seat belts, police said.

