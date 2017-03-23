Pickup crashes into Nampa credit union

A truck crashed into Connections Credit Union in Nampa Thursday evening. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

NAMPA - Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a Nampa credit union Thursday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at Connections Credit Union near the intersection of Caldwell Boulevard and Orchard Avenue.

A Nampa police officer on scene said that no one was injured in the crash, which occurred after the credit union had closed for the day.

The front half of the truck was buried in the building, with the force of the crash shattering several windows. Scattered child toys could be seen just inside the building where the pickup came to rest.

Police declined to say what caused the crash, or if the driver would be cited.

© 2017 KTVB-TV