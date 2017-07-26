Police cars burned in Emmett (Photo: Courtesy of Tim Rynearson)

EMMETT -- Police say the fire that torched several parked police cars in Emmett was set intentionally.

A total of four marked vehicles were damaged in the fire, which was set early Wednesday morning behind Emmett City Hall.

Police say emergency crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no buildings were threatened. Idaho State Police is currently handling the arson investigation.

Emmett Police says the fire is considered an isolated incident. Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano said the agency has a suspect "in mind," but declined to say whether that person was in custody. Emmett Police also declined to say whether anyone has been arrested or detained in connection with the case

KTVB has a crew in Emmett now. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV