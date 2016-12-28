Phone scams continue in Malheur County

Phone scam (Photo: Media for Medical / Contributor)

BOISE - Phone scams continue popping up in Malheur County.

The sheriff's office says they are continuing to receive complaints of scammers trying to persuade people to buy gift cards and prepaid cards as payment for fictitious claims.

Deputies want you to be skeptical of anyone who calls demanding money or payments, especially in the form of gift cards.

Most of the phone scams are overseas operations and are very difficult to prosecute.

