People overcharged on water bill

BOISE - Some people in the Treasure Valley are finding their water bills are much higher than expected, and that they might have been overcharged.

This is after Suez Water Idaho used estimates based off the last billing period instead of reading the water meters to charge for the usage.

Stephanie Raddatz, a spokeswoman for Suez, said the water company has used estimates recently for two reasons.

“There’s snow over the meter boxes, and also with the cold weather we don't want to take the chance of opening those meter boxes and exposing the meter to the cold temperatures and having it freeze,” she said.

The problem boils down to a computer system error, Raddatz said.

“With our billing system what happened was instead of grabbing last year’s meter read as an example for what we should estimate this time, it pulled last bill for the customers,” she said.

Tony Diehl is one person who was overcharged. He said Suez did adjust his bill when he called them, but he is still concerned.

"It was an estimate instead of reading the meter. It was actually six times the usage for the same period as last year," he said.

Normally, his bill is around $35 this time of year, he said, but this time it was $115.

"Checked with our other neighbors,” he said. “My neighbor on the other side, they were charged nine times the usage of what it was for the same period of last year."

Suez said the company wants to work with its customers. Raddatz said Suez doesn’t know how many people were overcharged, but to check your bill to see if you were.

Raddatz said if you were overcharged and already paid your bill you will be credited. She said if you haven’t paid it and were overcharged, Suez will work to adjust your bill.

