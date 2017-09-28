Pedestrian hit, killed on I-84 after leaving party

(Photo: KTVB file)

GLENNS FERRY -- A Gooding man was killed Saturday night after sheriff's officials say he walked onto Interstate 84 and was hit by a vehicle.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says dispatch received a call at 10:44 p.m. that a man was walking in the middle of the right lane on I-84, near Glenns Ferry.

By the time deputies arrived at 10:46 p.m., the man had been hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Gregorio Montemayor III, died at the scene.

Investigators say that Montemayor had been at a party in the area, and had left alone on foot after getting into a fight with several other guests at the gathering.

Witnesses at the party told deputies that Montemayor was intoxicated when he left, but investigators have not yet received the results of his blood tests.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Montemayor volunteered to give a breath sample at the scene, and tested negative for the prescence of alcohol.

Eastbound I-84 was blocked and cars were detoured around the area until about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

