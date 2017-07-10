Pedestrian hit by landscape truck in Ketchum

KETCHUM - Officials are asking pedestrians and drivers to be extra alert in Ketchum after a woman was struck by a landscape truck Monday morning.

Deputies from the Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded at around 11 a.m. to the intersection of 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

Officers determined that Betty A. Urbany, 56 of Bellevue was walking north in the crosswalk from the southeast corner of the intersection when she was hit by a a landscape truck. The truck was turning east onto 5th from the southbound lane of Washington.

The truck's driver, 21-year-old Jose Rangel Ponce of Hailey, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Urbany was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center with serious injuries.

Chief of the Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Dave Kassner, said: “Town is extremely full right now. Both pedestrians and drivers need to be extra alert to avoid collisions.”

© 2017 KTVB-TV