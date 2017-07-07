Pedestrian hit by car near Fairmont Park

Ambulance (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance Friday morning after being struck by a car in Boise.

The collision happened on Northview Street near Fairmont Park at 6:47 a.m.

It's unclear whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The injured person is an adult, according to dispatchers.

The extent of his or her injuries was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV