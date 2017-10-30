Payette man dies in crash near Riggins

Chet D. Johnson (Photo: Provided by Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

RIGGINS - A Payette man died early Saturday morning in a crash near Riggins, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said 31-year-old Chet D. Johnson was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup southbound on U.S. 95 and was pulling an empty Gooseneck livestock trailer when the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. He went off the east side of the highway near milepost 198 and crashed into a rock wall.

Johnson died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Johnson wasn't wearing a seat belt, and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

