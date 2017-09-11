Patriots Day ceremony in Nampa

The Nampa Fire Department honored first responders and citizens killed on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo: KTVB)

The Nampa Fire Department held its annual Patriot Day ceremony to remember the first responders and citizens who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony took place at Fire Station No. 1 at the corner of 1st Street South and 10th Avenue South.

The ceremony included an opening and closing prayer given by Nampa Police Department chaplain Chuck Hagemeier.

"Dear Father it is our prayer that 9-11 and events like that will never happen again. But we are bolstered in our hope by the men and women who serve who stand in between us in tragedy, who stand in between us bringing hope to our communities," he said.

A flag ceremony was also conducted and the ringing of the last alarm, which is a tradition in fire departments when there's a death in the line of duty.

