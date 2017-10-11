Pathway to be closed on Boise Greenbelt

A map of the closure area.

BOISE - A warning on an upcoming closure on the Boise Greenbelt.

Starting in two weeks on October 25, Ada County will close a pathway between Warm Springs Avenue -- near Shakespeare Way to Diversion Dam.

It's a result of the Penitentiary Canal Greenbelt Project to install an irrigation pipe in hopes to build a wider, safer, and smoother asphalt pathway.

The current path is narrow with steep and hazardous shoulders that have cracked over the years.

Complete closure of the pathway is required during construction, and all pathway users will be instructed to turn around at the barricades.

The closure is expected to last until June 22, 2018, when construction is completed.

© 2017 KTVB-TV