Parts of Canyon County seeing delayed trash routes

Garbage collection in Canyon County has been slowed by the snow piled up on city streets. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - As we know the snow pile up has caused a lot of problems for many residents and neighborhood street conditions have created delays for Republic Services to pick up garbage.

Problem areas specifically are in Nampa, Caldwell and Middleton.

“Everybody needs their trash dumped, everybody needs their mail, that’s what we have to do, we just have to work together,” said Bob “Big Bob” Solberg, who was in the area with his plow clearing the way for garbage trucks struggling to maneuver through snowy neighborhoods.

“It was just an opportunity that presented itself, he shows up, he can’t get where he needs to go and I could get him there, so we work together, and it’s all about working together to get through this as best as we can,” said Big Bob.

“Although we chain up the axles we have a difficult time traveling on uneven road services, and they are designed to be on an improved road, they are not off-road vehicles, they are not four-wheel drive,” said Republic Services manager Dave Fisher.

Fisher says Nampa, Caldwell and Middleton have been the toughest areas to service.

“A week ago we literally couldn’t get our trucks down the road,” said Fisher.

Fisher anticipates trash routes in those areas being caught up by Saturday night, but there may be some exceptions.

“There are some isolated areas and you can probably tell if you look at your street and a large garbage truck can’t get through, we might not be able to do it, so there are some isolated areas we won’t be able to service until those roads are plowed,” he said.

If your garbage service has been delayed, Fisher says there is a few ways you can help out your garbage man.

“It is helpful in the morning if you can bring your can out on the driving side of the snow bank, then if you think it's going to be plowed at night, move your cart back,” he said.

“We just got to stick together this is unusual, this is a catastrophe and we do it together,” said Big Bob.

