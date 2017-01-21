Parking cover collapses onto several cars in Nampa

(Photo: Nampa Fire Dept.)

NAMPA - The collapse of an apartment parking cover damaged several cars Saturday morning in Nampa.

The Nampa Fire Department says seven vehicles were "a total loss," but nobody was injured.

The Boise Fire Department helped Nampa firefighters confirm that there were no people inside any of the cars involved in the collapse, which occurred on 1st Street South between 17th and 18th avenues.

The Nampa Fire Dept. said in a Facebook post that weakened structural stability kept Nampa firefighters from being able to perform a totally thorough search, and the Boise Fire Dept. had highly specialized technical search and rescue equipment and expertise to offer.

People living in the building were evacuated because of power loss. The building's landlords and the American Red Cross helped tenants with temporary lodging.

