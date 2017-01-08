KTVB
Close
Closings Alert 29 closing alerts
Weather Alert 33 weather alerts
Close

Owyhee Co. courthouse closed Monday

KTVB 6:04 PM. MST January 08, 2017

MURPHY - The Owyhee County Courthouse will be closed Monday due to "treacherous travel conditions," the clerk's office told KTVB Sunday evening.

Court dates that were set for Monday will be rescheduled, and the parties involved will be notified of new court dates.

The Owyhee County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday will instead take place on Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories