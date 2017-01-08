Owyhee Co. courthouse closed Monday

(Photo: Picasa)

MURPHY - The Owyhee County Courthouse will be closed Monday due to "treacherous travel conditions," the clerk's office told KTVB Sunday evening.

Court dates that were set for Monday will be rescheduled, and the parties involved will be notified of new court dates.

The Owyhee County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday will instead take place on Tuesday.

