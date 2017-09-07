Wednesday Child: Deacon
14-year-old Deacon has been through some difficult times in his young life, but he doesn't give up hope. He hasn't lost his sense of humor, and anyone who's met Deacon can tell you, he's really fun to be around, especially if you like comics.
KTVB 9:29 AM. MDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Toxic algae blooms found in pond at Esther Simplot ParkSep. 7, 2017, 8:38 a.m.
-
Boise Parks and Recreation employs homeless shelter guestsSep. 6, 2017, 9:44 p.m.
-
Air quality has school districts weighing optionsSep. 6, 2017, 4:45 p.m.