Teen with autism meets his heroes on the ice

14-year-old James Davis loves playing hockey. Despite having autism, he worked hard and made the team at Idaho Ice World. James recently got to practice with his heroes - the Idaho Steelheads. (Photo: Tyson White / KTVB)

BOISE - James Davis is making a big impact in the Boise Parks and Recreation hockey league. He's 14 years old, and ice hockey is his passion. And while he has autism, it doesn't hold him back from following his dream.

James feels right at home with his team at Idaho Ice World.

"Playing hockey means everything to him, there's something that's calming for him on the ice," said his mom, Tiffany Davis.

The Idaho Steelheads actually inspired him to start playing.

"I went to one of their games back in 2012, and I wanted to play," he said.

He arrived at Idaho Ice World having never skated before, but with a will to learn. After two years of hard work, he earned a spot on a team.

"(He) doesn't quit, shows up practice after practice, week after week, comes in by himself, puts on all his gear gets out there," said Kory Scoran, Ice World's hockey coordinator. "He's just an inspiration to the team, to the coaching staff and everyone around the rink."

"To be able to finally be on a team," Tiffany added. "He just kept going and did not stop, and I thought you know what he's going to be able to make this."

We told the Idaho Steelheads about James, and they invited him to CenturyLink Arena, surprising him with his own locker and a grab bag full of Steelheads swag.

He also got to meet coach Neil Graham and take to the ice to practice with the team. With his dad watching, James got pointers from the pros and and even scored a goal.

"I can't imagine how he feels being on the ice with his heroes," said Temo Davis.

James says it was the surprise of a lifetime.

"When I woke up this morning I was like, shouldn't I be at school?" he said.

It was fun for the players and coaches as well.

"We enjoy days like today," said Graham. "When you have an opportunity to give back."

James says he has big plans to play in college one day. His coaches over at Ice World say they'll do whatever they can to help him reach that goal.

