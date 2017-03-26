School staff members shave heads to honor students

Charlie and John Barrett recently shaved their heads for childhood cancer awareness. To honor the boys, two staff members at their school shaved their heads as well - in front of the entire student body. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

KUNA - Two young brothers got quite the surprise when their school's principal called them out at a recent assembly.

The Barrett brothers shaved their heads earlier this month for childhood cancer awareness, and the principal and dean of students at Crimson Point Elementary wanted to do something to honor that. So in front of the entire student body, they shaved their heads too.

It was a heartwarming show of support for the two boys and the cause that is close to their hearts.

Charlie Barrett is a happy and healthy 5th grader who also happens to be a cancer survivor. For the past four years, Charlie has been shaving his head to raise awareness of St. Baldrick's Foundation, a group which funds childhood cancer research grants.

"My dad started it, and I started to want to do it with him," Charlie explained. This year, his little brother John joined him in the head-shaving tradition.

The principal and the dean of students at Crimson Point decided to do something for Charlie and John.

"We thought it would really cool to show our support for them by doing what they are doing for everyone else, by shaving our heads for them," said Principal Brandon Crusat.

At the assembly, the brothers came forward, not knowing what to expect. That's when Mr. Crusat announced that he and Dean of Students Alex Jensen would go bald as well.

Charlie and John even got to do the honors of shaving the staff members' heads.

"I thought it was a wonderful surprise and the kids didn't even know this was going to happen today, so that made it more fun," said Billy Barrett, the boys' dad.

For more information on the St. Baldrick's Foundation, and how you can donate to help fund childhood cancer research grants, click here.

