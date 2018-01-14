Ridgevue girls basketball honors officers

CALDWELL -- The Lady Warhawks basketball team at Ridgevue High School planned a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Night’ to honor our local men and women in blue.

“It's important that we express our gratitude to those officers because every day they are going out there sacrificing for us.” senior Bukky Ogunrinola said.

Ridgevue High School resource officer Stu Hobson was the guest of honor, along with men and women from various agencies across the Treasure Valley.

“We are here to support you in any way possible because you are out there sacrificing for us, this is the least we can do,” Ogunrinola said.

The Boise Police Department sang the national anthem and the Treasure Valley Honor Guard presented the colors as

At halftime, the team honored officer Hobson with a Ridgevue Warhawk plaque as a way of saying thank you for everything he has done for the school, and the community.

“They are not just cops, they sacrifice every single day for us, especially being in a school setting with everything that happens in today's world,” head coach Tessa Mullinex said.

“Being the school resource officer here has been an amazing experience,” Hobson said.

“Behind closed doors people have no idea what he is doing for us, and some of the things that get stopped before they become an event,” Millinex said.

Students also got the chance to face against school resource officers in a friendly game of dodgeball, something Hobbs says is just one of the many perks of the job.

“It makes the hard days easier,” Hobbs said.

To all Treasure Valley Law Enforcement, we appreciate what you do... you are our 7's HEROES.

Do you know a 7's HERO? Someone doing great things for our community? If so, let Maggie know about it.

© 2018 KTVB-TV