Nampa teen gets special Sweet 16 party

Kenzie Barnes got a very special Sweet 16 party, including a ride in a pink limo and the VIP treatment at Edwards Theater. (Photo: Hallie Barnes)

BOISE - Turning 16 is an important milestone for many teenage girls. One special Nampa teen had a party just as sweet as she is, thanks to her family, friends and some generous businesses in our community.

It's not every day you see a pink Dodge Charger stretch limo. But that's exactly what pulled up in front of Edwards Cinema. One by one, Kenzie Barnes' birthday party guests filed out, on their way to see the new "Beauty and the Beast" movie.

"It is her 16th birthday and we just kinda wanted to make it a real special day for her," said Kenzie's mom, Hallie Barnes.

Kenzie has PTLS, a rare genetic syndrome.

"She's got some cognitive delays, limited verbal, but she loves people and she's just a happy kid," said Hallie, who wanted to make sure her daughter's sweet 16 was everything it should be.

"The movie theater has been awesome, giving us a sensory-friendly showing for her birthday party," Hallie said. "The limo service, everyone from the nails [salon] to the theater has been really awesome."

Nathan Bennett, the driver for Showcase Limo, says he loved being a part of it.

"It had to happen," he said. "The little girl needed it, she needs this day."

Thanks to people like Nathan, Kenzie had that special day.

"It gives her the sense that she's just a regular teenager," Hallie said. "She gets to party with her friends, and see a movie and dress up and get pampered for the day. Everybody has made her feel very special, and you can just tell by the smiles in the pictures that she feels like a princess."

For more on PTLS, Kenzie's rare genetic syndrome, click here.

A special thank you from Kenzie and her family to:

Beauty Nail

JC Penney Salon for hair

Edwards Cinema

Showcase Limo

