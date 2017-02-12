Meridian school stocks hospital kitchen for families

Teachers and students at Willow Creek Elementary have been donating large amounts of food to the family kitchen at St. Luke's Children's Hospital. The stocked shelves are a blessing for the Ross family, as two-year-old Coleman battles cancer. (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - When your child is in the hospital, the last thing you want to do is leave his or her side. A Meridian teacher saw a growing need at St. Luke's Children's Hospital, and did something about it.

Willow Creek Elementary teacher Yori Dela Rosa started a food drive at the school four years ago, after she visited a student fighting cancer at St. Luke's.

"There is a point when the cafeteria is closed and kids are doing chemo and all sorts of things and they don't have a regular schedule so they are up at two in the morning and three in the morning and they just want a snack," Yori said. "You're in the hospital with your kid, and you don't want to leave him to go anywhere and I thought what can I do?"

Yori decided to take the idea of a food drive to her school.

"The kids have just really embraced it and the families and they have brought in so much food," she said.

Every year, St. Luke's is thrilled to accept this huge donation.

"We had been thinking about how we could get food in this kitchen that we had," said Denise Rayburn with St. Luke's. "Then I got a call from Yori saying that their school wanted to donate food through a food drive so... it was perfect timing.

"If you can just run down to the kitchen and grab a snack for them or for yourself instead of the store or the cafeteria it's less hardship for the families," she added.

The stocked shelves in the kitchen have been a blessing for the Ross family, as two-year-old Coleman battles cancer.

"It's very common that Cole is awake in the middle of the night and often will be hungry, and he knows right where the kitchen is and says 'let's go to the kitchen,'" his mom, Allyson Ross explained. "He loves looking through the cupboard and picking out what he wants and it's been a lifesaver."

Yori says the effort is successful because of her students.

"The kids are really the heroes, the families there," she said. "I just had an idea, that's all."

Yori is hoping that other schools will see this story, and have similar food drives to keep the kitchen stocked all year.

To make a donation to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital Kitchen, call (208) 381-2804 and ask for the Child Life Specialists. The hospital asks that food donations are single-serve only.

To follow Coleman Ross as he battles neuroblastoma, check out the Courage for Coleman Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 KTVB