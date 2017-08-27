Girl Scout troop builds hygiene kits for the homeless

BOISE – After learning many people in the Treasure Valley don’t have a place to call home, a local girl scout troop started asking how they could help.

The group of six and seven-year-olds were sad to think about people living on the street, sometimes with only the clothes on their back.

“They brought solutions which at a young age looking at solving a problem instead of just talking about a problem is huge,” said troop leader Kristi Young.

“They spent time thinking about the people who are staying at our shelter,” said Jodi Peterson of the Interfaith Sanctuary.

“Girl scouts is girl led, and we talked about a couple things and we voted on it,” said Young.

“Our idea was to make some kits. Just helpful kits.”

The girls and their leaders decided to make portable hygiene kits so the residents could take them with them during the day.

“There’s chap stick, water, a granola bar, there's some socks, some band aids, a toothbrush and some wipes,” said one girl scout.

“We have deodorant, baby wipes for cleaning up showering,” added Young.

“Diapers for the babies all kinds of things that they don't have,” added another girl scout.

The girls put together 24 kits with donations from family and friends.

“So we can donate stuff to them that they don't have, so they can have stuff too.”

Peterson says the kits mean everything to the families staying at the shelter because they have to leave the shelter during the day.

“It's a long day and they can only carry so much, and having something that is already pre-packed that they can throw in their backpack, and know that they can take care of their child for the day, it takes some pressure off them."

The girls and their leaders were honored for their generosity.

“I got to present [the badges] to these adorable girl scouts,” Peterson said.

Interfaith Sanctuary says they can't do what they do without help from the community. They are always happy to accept donations and volunteers.