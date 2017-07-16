Eagle mom starts cookie business, donates all proceeds to charity

Rose Gebran turned her love for baking into a business that pays it forward. RoRo's Cookies donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

EAGLE - Rose Gebran is all about paying it forward. The Eagle wife and mother of two started her own company, with all the proceeds going to charity.

The business - called RoRo's Cookies - is booming.

"I'm shocked," Rose said. "I just thought it would be something small and it's become huge, in my eyes."

She came up with the idea a few months ago, and launched her gourmet cookie business in April.

"I've been wanting to give back to the community to volunteer in some way, just to play my part in the universe," she explained.

You can find her colorful cookie posts on Instagram (@roroscookies) and Facebook.

Rose can make just about any cookie you ask for, and she'll even bring them to your door. Her husband and her two kids help out too, making RoRo's Cookies a family business.

"She said 'I want to give all the money to charity,' and I thought, how fantastic is that?" said Rose's husband, George.

The goal is clearly printed right on the company's logo - "Paying It Forward."

Even though she's only been in business since April, she has already made a big donation to a local charity - $1,000 to the Women's and Children's Alliance.

"I have to connect with the charity, it's very important to me," Rose said.

She didn't expect that her little venture would inspire others.

"I've had several people come up to me and say, 'wow Rose, what you're doing is inspiring and I'm thinking of donating some of my business or changing things up for myself.'"

Rose has a heart for giving, and it shows. Her next recipient charity is Create Common Good. She hopes to make a large donation soon.

© 2017 KTVB-TV