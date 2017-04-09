Community rallies around Kuna family after devastating house fire

The Hug family lost everything when their Kuna home caught fire last month. But thanks to a generous community, the family is getting back on their feet. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

KUNA - The Hug family lost everything they owned in a house fire last month. But amidst all the shock and sadness, something wonderful happened - Something they weren't expecting.

The community has been rallying around the family, providing then with food, clothes and just about everything they need to get back on their feet again.

"I left the house at 3:30 to take the kids to an appointment and I left a boiling pot on the stove," Katie Hug explained.

Two hours later, she remembered that pot and quickly called her husband Marlon.

"I could hear the smoke detectors going off," Marlon said. "My first thought was that it was just a little bit of smoke in the house. I got about five feet in the house and I couldn't breathe. My first thought was oh my gosh, this is happening."

Marlon called 911, and firefighters arrived just moments later.

From the outside, you'd never know just how bad the smoke damage is inside the home. The family of five lost everything, including their beloved cat.

"That first night was horrible," Marlon said.

"I went around with the firefighters and tried to pack up as much clothes as I could," Katie said. "Because I had never been through a fire, I didn't know everything stunk that bad."

Katie quickly realized they only had the clothes on their backs. She decided to reach out on her Facebook page.

"I put up a status and said... these are the couple of things we need, and within 15 minutes we had people pulling in to our cul-de-sac - some people we didn't even know - dropping off stuff, dropping off clothes," Katie said.

Marlon and Katie's coworkers have been right there for them. The kids' school, Falcon Ridge Charter, has stepped up to cover their school lunches for the rest of the school year.

"It's so overwhelming the amount of love that we're receiving," Katie said.

Despite all the damage to the home, a sign in the kitchen reading "Life is Good" survived the fire. For the Hugs, it really is, and they want to thank the people of Kuna.

"A huge thank you for lifting us up when we were down and couldn't get back up," Katie said. "They just showed up."

Fortunately, the Hugs had insurance, and they were able to move out of a hotel and into a rental home nearby while the house is being rebuilt.

Falcon Ridge Charter School is planning a Nerf War to raise money for the Hugs. It is set for April 21 from 6-9 p.m. in the school gym.

