Boise PAL program unites officers, kids for fun activities

On a recent PAL excursion, Boise police officers and kids hit the links for a game of golf. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Since 2001, Boise Police Officers have been teaming up with kids in the community to give them new opportunities, to build better relationships, and to set them up for success.

It's Called the Police Activities League, or PAL for short.

The league has really grown over the years, and the kids are taking part in more fun activities than ever before.

On a recent excursion, a group of kids got to hit the links, learning the game of golf with Boise police officers.

"It's really cool and I think hanging out with the officers is a really fun experience," said one participant.

The officers want to give these kids the chance to get active, have fun, and to get to know the police in whole new way.

"[The goal is to] help the kids to realize that when we show up in your neighborhood, we're normal, we're just like your mom and your dad," explained Ofc. Cody Evans. "The only difference is when we show up, we want to make sure everyone is safe in the community."

All kids age eight to 18 are welcome. PAL offers open sign-ups for some events, and and for some they work with volunteers, social workers, school counselors and school resource officers to select kids.

And if golf isn't your thing, PAL offer plenty of other fun activities.

"We have paddleboarding, which is done at the new whitewater park," said Evans. "We also recently had a rafting trip... and we took 25 kids down the Payette [River] on rafts."

When the weather isn't cooperating, the group might have a movie night.

The activities are made possible thanks to generous donations from businesses and community members.

For the officers, being a part of PAL is a welcome break from the tough days on the job.

"When we have the opportunity to come out and have fun with the kids and have fun with the community, it lightens that and helps us realize and remember what we are doing as officers out there," Evans said.

To learn more about all the cool things PAL offers, or to sign your child up for an activity, check out the group's Facebook page or website.

© 2017 KTVB-TV