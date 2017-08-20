Boise man celebrates 86th birthday by giving back to community

Bill Houston of Boise loves to volunteer. So, on his 86th birthday, he decided to celebrate - not with a birthday bash, but by doing something special for others. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Bill Houston loves to volunteer. So on his 86th birthday, he decided to celebrate - not with a birthday bash - but by doing something special for others. And he wasn't alone, it was a family affair.

Bill prepared a ham dinner with all the trimmings at Ronald McDonald House. He even made one of his wife's favorite recipes - a traditional potato casserole, called "Church Potatoes."

His twin daughters, Shelly and Kelly, were there to celebrate their dad's birthday and help out.

"We've gotten to the age that instead of the gifts and doing the whole hullabaloo for the birthday, we like to do something a little more meaningful," said Shelly.

You see, this retired Boise surgeon and his girls have always had a heart for others, but even more so now.

"It's a way my father sister and I can be together," said Shelly. "And we're also honoring our mother who passed away maybe a year and a half ago."

Kelly works at Ronald McDonald House, a place for families to stay while their kids are in the hospital. She says the organization is grateful that people like her dad volunteer to make home cooked meals.

"It's so nice because the families, their main focus is their child and it should be," Shelly said. "They really don't have time to cook."

You'll also find Bill volunteering in other ways out in our community.

"We've delivered Thanksgiving meals before for Salvation Army," Shelly explained. "My father makes sandwiches each month for the homeless shelter, with fruit and cookies, and he delivers them himself."

Bill says giving is just who he is.

"I don't know when I've ever been not volunteering for something," he said. "It keeps you young, it keeps you involved in the community and there's nothing quite like a thank you from someone or an arm around your shoulder.

