'A heart for service': Boy Scout collects clothes for Boise shelter

Tanner Stimpson came up with a unique way to help him earn his Eagle Scout rank, and help the Women's and Children's Alliance at the same time: He collected clothes - a lot of them - to donate to the shelter. (Photo: Abby Stimpson)

BOISE - A local Boy Scout has come up with a unique way to earn his Eagle Scout rank, and the Women's and Children's Alliance is reaping the benefits from it.

14-year-old Tanner Stimpson has been collecting bags of unclaimed clothes that have been left behind at local schools.

"First I talked to my elementary school," he explained. "Then I contacted some schools in the West Ada school district."

Schools were more than happy to hand over the lost and found items. With the help of a couple friends, Tanner sorted through all the clothing to see what was wearable. They then washed the clothes.

"My mom helped, obviously," he said.

You see, Tanner's mom has a houseful of boys - five of them.

She does laundry, sometimes multiple times a day.

"When he first proposed his idea to me, I'm not going to lie, I was overwhelmed," said Abby Stimpson. "Laundry is my least favorite chore. But then when he explained his passion and why he wanted to do it, what mom could say no."

So they went to work. Washing and folding.

"It literally took us two weeks to get through all of that laundry," said Tanner.

"It really blew my mind," added Abby. "Columbia jackets, Under Armour sweaters, you know, really nice high quality clothing."

They brought over 30 bags full of the clean clothes to the WCA, a place for women and children in crisis.

"I believe in the program they run here," said Tanner. "It made me very grateful for what I have and I love helping others... it just makes me feel better inside."

The effort is not lost on those who run the shelter.

"It's very special when it comes from a young person, it touches all our hearts," said Executive Director Bea Black. "It's just humbling to see someone that age who is already concerned about our community."

The WCA was happy to accept all of the clothes, which will be put to good use.

"I believe that everyone should deserve a safe home to live in," Tanner explained. "Because your home is supposed to be a sanctuary for you. so at the end of the day you can go home and feel safe and be loved."

His mom says she's not surprised, it's just who he is.

"Tanner has always had a heart for service ever since he was a little boy," said Abby.

