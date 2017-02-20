Race to Robie registration starts at noon Monday

Runners pass the 13 mile mark durin the Race to Robie Creek half marathon. (Photo: Dani Allsop/KTVB)

BOISE -- On your mark, get set, click.

Registration for the 40th Annual Race to Robie Creek opens at noon Monday, Feb. 20.

But anyone hoping to claim one of the 2,100 available spots had better move quick: The half-marathon typically sells out in just a few minutes.

The race costs $55, with an additional $3.30 processing fee.

Those who miss securing a spot in the race may still get the chance to run through a second-chance drawing that runs from 12:15 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

Billed as "the toughest race in the Northwest," Robie Creek's 13.1-mile course takes runners up Rocky Canyon and over the 4,797-foot Aldape Summit, then down to the Robie Creek Campground.

Race organizers have chosen a "Retro Robie" theme for this year's race.

The race is set to begin at 10 a.m. April 15. To sign up, click here.





