Race to Robie Creek spots fill up in minutes

Runners pass the 13 mile mark durin the Race to Robie Creek half marathon. (Photo: Dani Allsop/KTVB)

BOISE - Registration for the 40th annual Race to Robie Creek began at noon today, and as usual spots sold out without minutes.

This time around, the 2,100 available slots for the toughest half marathon in the Northwest, were taken in 12 minutes and 9 seconds.

This year's theme is Retro Robie: 40 years of pain and suffering.

Organizers are even making 40th anniversary race socks to memorialize the event.

The Race to Robie Creek starts April 15th at noon.

Those who miss securing a spot in the race may still get the chance to run through a second chance drawing that runs from 12:15 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

Billed as "the toughest race in the Northwest," Robie Creek's 13.1-mile course takes runners up Rocky Canyon and over the 4,797-foot Aldape Summit, then down to the Robie Creek Campground.

