Take the 2017 Just Drive Video Challenge

KTVB 5:08 PM. MST January 12, 2017

Do you think you could convince others to put down their phones while driving? Well, now's your chance.
 
KTVB is challenging all Idaho high school students to participate in the Just Drive Video Challenge.
 
Create a 15-second video that promotes attentive driving by encouraging others to drive phone-free.
 
The videos will be judged on creativity, message clarity, persuasiveness, and production quality.
 
The winning video will earn a $500 cash prize and will be broadcast on KTVB and throughout the state of Idaho during distracted driving month in April.
 
This contest is open to all students currently enrolled in an Idaho public or private high school and ends March 10.

