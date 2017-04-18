Just Drive runner up Rachel Hull suprised with a check

Kim Fields surprises Rachel Hull at Renaissance High School

In January, KTVB and the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety challenged Idaho high school students to create an original video persuading other to put down their phones and just drive. The Just Drive Video Challenge winner was announced on March 31, with a prize of $500. That same day, an anonymous donor saw the winning students on KTVB’s News at 4:00 and gave KTVB another $500 to add to the prize money. So Dee Sarton and Kim Fields set out with surprise prize money in hand for the next 5 runners-up.

Watch as Kim Fields surprises Rachel Hull at Renaissance High School



© 2017 KTVB-TV