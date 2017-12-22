Harper, an incredibly sweet and loving 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix knows her basic commands, is good on leash and wants to be close to her humans. (Photo: Idaho Humane Society)

Stray 11 of our 12 Strays of Christmas is a gorgeous girl named Harper. She's an incredibly sweet and loving 3-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who knows her basic commands, is good on leash and wants to be close to her humans. But an obedience class could help Harper boost her self-confidence and curb a few submissive habits.

Harper would do best in a home where she is the only dog, perhaps with older children who could assist in making sure she has a nutritious diet and exercise plan with regular walks to help her regain a healthy weight. She appears to be crate trained and appreciates having a safe space. But mostly, Harper just needs love, love, love.

Harper (37267258) is at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman Street. They're open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but we’ll close early Sunday for Christmas Eve, and be closed Monday on Christmas Day.

