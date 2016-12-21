12 Strays of Christmas: Leah

(Photo: Idaho Humane Society)

Meet Leah! She is a 2-year-old, 36-pound boxer mix. Her previous owners surrendered her due to lifestyle changes, and she’s now ready to find her forever home.

Leah was very shut down when she first arrived at the shelter, but she’s come out of her shell since then and shown more of her true personality. She is a happy girl who can be a little shy at times and needs committed owners that will continue to socialize her.

Young kids might overwhelm her, but she would be a perfect fit for an active older family that will include her in all of their adventures. She would love to be your running companion! Leah can sit on command and could easily learn more with a good obedience class, which is always a wonderful way for dogs to bond with their new families. She likes other dogs, but her play style can be a little rough for smaller canines.

You can find Leah (#34046114) in kennel 418 at our shelter, 4775 Dorman St. We are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day – though we close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and stay closed through Christmas Day.

